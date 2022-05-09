Davido continues to trend over the many videos that surfaced on social media from his daughter Hailey Adeleke’s 5th birthday

In one of the videos that have gone viral, Davido’s baby mama, Amanda, was seen sitting behind the singer as she placed her two hands on him while laughing excitedly

The video has, however, sparked reactions on social media as some fans stressed that Davido is polygamous

It is no longer news that Nigerian international singer Davido has a good bond with his three baby mamas as he has repeatedly shown how much he loves them and their children.

Davido, who has been making headlines on social media over his second daughter Hailey Adeleke’s fifth birthday, seems to be on good terms with her mother, Amanda.

Fans say Davido is polygamous as he was seen being cosy with his baby mama. Credit: @homarelll

Source: Instagram

In a video from the party that has gone viral on social media, Davido’s baby mama and mother to Hailey, Amanda, was seen seated and relaxed behind the singer as she conveniently placed her hands on him. Some may assume that she still considers him her man, not minding if he has other baby mamas with this cosy position.

See the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Fans react as Davido’s baby mama Amanda gets cosy with him

The video has stirred mixed reactions, which have led to a debate online, with many stressing that the singer was encouraging polygamy.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

maysdessertsng:

"Davido has got this polygamy business on lockdown."

princessboma:

"Davido is polygamous... that's on periodtttt."

pleasant_njole:

"He should jus marry all of dem, Dey so cool with him."

eyebloggz_styling:

"He should just marry them all jare."

peacendabai:

"Wahalaur for keeping up with Davido & his babymama ."

makkynnaji:

"Polygamy dey only work when you have money. But it will still end badly sha."

Hailey Adeleke tells her dad Davido she thinks about him every day

The DMW boss David Adeleke better known as Davido, and his second daughter Hailey Adeleke are making headlines over her 5th birthday.

Davido, known for showing love for his three kids and their mothers, stormed his daughter’s birthday party in style.

A video from the party showed the moment the singer carried Hailey while he joined others at the party to sing the happy birthday song.

Source: Legit.ng