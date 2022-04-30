One of singer, 2Baba's baby mamas Sumbo Adeoye clocked the landmark age of 40 and an emotional video has emerged from the birthday celebration

One of her children 2Baba, Zion Idibia delivered a heartwarming speech and prayers for his mother as he amazed the guests

Zion heaped praises on his dear mother and said some beautiful words to her, Nigerians have reacted to his powerful speech

2Baba's son with Sumbo Adeoye, Zion Idibia warmed hearts after a video of him praying for his mother during her 40th birthday emerged online.

Zion said loads of nice things his mother has been doing for him and his sibling, Nino and guests couldn't help but applaud him as the celebrant was left gushing and proud of her son.

Zion delivers top speech at mother's 40th birthday party. Credit: @sunmboadeoye @official2baba

Source: Instagram

Some of the things Zion said are:

"I just want to pray for you, you are a blessing to all of us you have passed where you are coming from but you've not reached where you are going to."

We are all your babies, I love you with all my heart, I know what you have done to make me and Nino the happiest people on the planet. You go out of your way even if you dont have anything in your account to provide for us."

Watch the powerful video below:

Nigerians react to Zion's speech on his mother's birthday

Social media users have reacted to Zion's emotional speech on his mother's birthday, most of the commended him and marveled at his top delivery.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Damsel_respy:

"He talks like his dad❤️❤️❤️This Tuface blood over strong ooooo...God bless you boy."

Bi_benard:

"Oh my God ❤️❤️❤️ Train pikin well he go sweet, may this boy stay smart and sharp like this forever, Amen."

Okiyele_evelyn:

"Who Dey cut onions ..is the prayer point for me."

Sharon_eney:

"He sounds like his papa. So much courage and energy God bless you Son."

Coolbashonly:

"The boy they demonstrate like 2face."

Source: Legit.ng