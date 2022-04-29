Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe’s senior wife, Funsho Adeoti, has now shared her take on polygamy

The first wife of film promoter, Kazim Adeoti, endorsed socialite Cubana Chiefpriest’s post on the dangers of polygamy

Chiefpriest had claimed online that polygamy is dangerous and it destroys a whole generation with hate and jealousy

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe’s senior wife, Funsho Adeoti, has continued to express her displeasure after their husband, Kazim Adeoti, married the film star.

In a new development on social media, Funsho condemned polygamy by endorsing a viral post on the subject.

Taking to her Instagram story, the businesswoman shared the post of Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, where he preached against polygamy.

Mercy Aigbe’s senior wife Funsho condemns polygamy.

Chiefpriest had written:

“Polygamy Is Dangerous, It’s A Huge Problem That Ends Up Destroying An Entire Generation With The Hate, Competition & Jealousy That Comes With It. You Can Number Houses, Businesses, Cars, Jewelries, Side Chicks Etc, But Pls Never You Number Wives, It’s So Painful & Hurting. Do Unto Others What You Want Them To Do Unto You. Don’t Bring War To Your Own Home, Home Should Be A Place Of Absolute Peace. POLYGAMY is War !!!”

On her Instagram page, Funsho endorsed Chiefpriest’s post and noted that it was nothing but the truth. See below:

Internet users react

Read what Nigerians had to say about Funsho’s post below:

___Erni01:

“True ,na so the second wife go they pray against first wife ,first wife go they pray against second wife , problem first too much for this life to they use hand add extra problem when go they forever.”

Ag_lantern:

“Is better to let your wife know what she's dealing with than to have hidden side ch**s and baby mamas, if you really care about her mental health and your child's identity.‍♂️ #nomanisperfect.”

Viviansam667:

“Cubana made sense on this one, but make he answer me, you get side chick or you no get sir?”

Lulumellaiduoze:

“Polygamy is war! ”

Fashion_magicblog:

“Ladies we should help ourselves too, if we say No to married men it gonna help alot...and people should know that anything you do its waiting for you in front if you don't meet it in front your children will meet it.”

Hmm.

