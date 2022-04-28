Nigerian singer Davido has shown once again that he has great love for his family and even its extended members

The music star’s cousin, Tunegee, recently clocked a new age and the singer gave him a huge birthday surprise

Davido presented Tunegee with bundles of N1000 notes said to be a total of N5 million to mark the special occasion

Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido, has once again touched hearts on social media over his generous gesture to those close to him.

The Risky crooner has been known to hold his family dear and he recently showcased this when he celebrated his cousin, Tunegee, on his birthday.

Tunegee clocked a new age on April 28 and Davido presented him with N5 million in cash as his birthday gift.

Davido gifts his cousin Tunegee N5m on his birthday. Photos: @davido

Source: Instagram

In videos making the rounds, the singer, his cousin and some DMW crew members were all seen gathered at a club to mark the occasion.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Davido then opened a sack of money and brought out big bundles of N1000 notes that he presented to his cousin.

Tunegee was seated as Davido continued to arrange the stack of money on his cousin’s laps while onlookers recorded the exchange on their phones.

At a point, Tunegee obviously got emotional and he put the money aside and stood up to give Davido a very tight hug.

Socialite Cubana Chiefpriest, who also shared the clip online, noted that the money was N5 million. He wrote:

“Adeleke Money Bestie @davido Pulled Up On His Cousin @tunegee On Some 5 Milli Energy, Happy Birthday 30BG Presido, How Much Is Money ?”

See clips below:

Internet users hail Davido

Read some comments from social media users in reaction to the viral video below:

Baby_rukki:

“In my next world I go open my eyes make I nor where won enter .”

Billyempire2:

“Wow I nv mk money self see as them dey use 5m as if say na 5k God abeg oh .”

Arthurbestmotors007:

“Biggies Doing’s Normal Level.”

___Fatsooo:

“Only one baddest ❤️.”

Pinky_splash01:

“Who Dey ZuZu ❤️.”

Nice one.

Davido calls his son Ifeanyi an automatic billionaire

Davido no doubt has great love for his son Ifeanyi and he recently took to social media to brag about the little boy’s wealth for the umpteenth time.

Taking to his Instagram story, the DMW boss posted a photo of his two-year-old son sleeping and accompanied the snap with an interesting caption.

The Risky crooner hinted that his son has been rich since his birth by calling him an automatic billionaire.

Source: Legit.ng