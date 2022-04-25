Top Nigerian music star, Davido, has once again caused a buzz online over his son, Ifeanyi’s wealth

Taking to his official Instagram story, the singer posted a photo of the little boy sleeping and called him an automatic billionaire

Nigerians on social media have now reacted to how Davido described his son with many of them praying for the same thing

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, no doubt has great love for his son Ifeanyi and he recently took to social media to brag about the little boy’s wealth for the umpteenth time.

Taking to his Instagram story, the DMW boss posted a photo of his two-year-old son sleeping and accompanied the snap with an interesting caption.

Davido gushes over Ifeanyi's wealth.

Source: Instagram

The Risky crooner hinted that his son has been rich since his birth by calling him an automatic billionaire.

See a screenshot of his post below:

Nigerians react

Davido calling his son a billionaire soon trended on social media and became a topic of discussion. Many fans shared their opinions. Read some of them below:

Tunde Ednut wrote:

“This is deep! Do you know what that means? Make them born you, now now you don become billionaire. You never even hustle at all.

Chai! If you are not a rich man’s child, you better work hard, so that your children will be rich man’s children. Change it from your own stage. You can do it.”

Its_racheal__:

“Money is good.”

Adriana_blaxk:

“Thunder fire poverty .”

Audrey._franc:

“They look soo cute.”

Nexy.kelvins:

“I can never stop loving OBO.”

