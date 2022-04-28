Twice as Tall musician, Burna Boy, is seriously gearing up ahead of his first sold-out show at the popular MSG location in New York

The singer paid a courtesy visit to the UN headquarters where he was hosted by deputy secretary-general, Amina J. Mohammed

A lovely video making the rounds on social media captured the moment Burna boy entertained Mohammed with a socially-conscious song

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy is set to make history yet again and this time around it will be going down at the Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York.

Ahead of his first sold-out show at the iconic 20k capacity venue, Burna paid a visit to the headquarters of the United Nations (UN).

Singer Burna Boy at the UN HQ. Photo: @aminajmohammed

Source: Instagram

Deputy secretary-general, Amina J. Mohammed flooded her Instagram page with pictures taken with Burna Boy and his mother, Bose Ogulu.

"I had the opportunity to welcome my compatriot @burnaboygram here at the @unitednations HQ. Burna continues to inspire young people around the world with his amazing talents," she wrote.

Burna Boy entertains with a song

A video making the rounds on social media also captured the moment the Grammy-winning singer stood beside the Nigerian flag as he was being shown around.

Burna used the opportunity to entertain his host with a song charged with a strong and socially-conscious message.

Social media users react

baldalien_ said:

"Burna well done ❤️❤️!!However I am wondering what’s funny, that’s a strong message from hun but it’s entertainment to the UN HAHA."

chinadollkris said:

"It’s the way he passed the message…"

berryvybes said:

"This man go collect another Grammy on top una head, whether you careful or not."

ichinabs007 said:

"Nigeria government Odogwu is saying something hope you understand the message or music."

official_world_trillionaire_ said:

"Strong man strong mum. Strong message..divide Nigeria now to save lives."

