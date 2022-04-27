A video of Nigerian music superstar, Burna Boy gearing up to appear on a popular TV programme has emerged online

The African Giant will be the guest on Trevor Noah's Daily Show in New York and he met with a small boy who is a fan of him

The boy was reluctant to meet him and asked questions about the choice of his hairstyle, Nigerians have reacted to the video

Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy will be appearing on popular Trevor Noah's Daily Show and a video of him preparing for the big night has emerged online.

As the singer arrived for the show in New York, he met with Noah and a young boy who was introduced to him as his fan.

The boy was reluctant to move close to Burna and his team. He also commended the singer's hair and fans can't stop talking about the funny moment.

Nigerians react to video of Burna Boy preparation to appear on Daily Show

A number of social media users have reacted to Burna Boy's encounter with the young fan during his preparation for Trevor Noah's Daily Show.

Burna Boy blesses young singer who held his leg in viral video

In other news, Legit.ng previously reported that Burna Boy discovered a young musician, Hyzah and they shared a heartwarming time together.

Hyzah held Burna Boy's leg in an emotional video that went viral online as the youngster appreciated the superstar.

The African Giant also gave Hyzah $3,000 (N1.7 million) and entered the studio to listen to his freestyle.

