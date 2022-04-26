Popular music star Rema trended on social media after photos of him during an interview on a TV station seven years apart

The latest photo was from Rema’s latest interview with popular TV host Ebuka Uchendu-Obi on his Rubbin Mind show

The two photos have gotten many of Rema’s fans excited as they said he returned to the TV station as a bigger boy in 2022

Popular Nigerian singer and Mavin artist Rema has gone viral on social media over two photos of him taken seven years apart on the same TV station.

The two photos were taken during Rema’s interview on Channels TV at different periods.

Rema on Rubbin Minds with Ebuka Uchendu. Credit: @rema @_blacktife

Source: Instagram

The first photo showed Rema as a struggling artist who was yet to make a name for himself in the Nigerian music industry, while the second was a photo from his recent interview with popular TV host Ebuka Uchendu-Obi on his Rubbin Mind show.

Ebuka, in the interview, asked Rema why he chose the University of Lagos (Unilag) over the University of Benin (Uniben), the singer said he chose Unilag because it was closer.

The Mavin artist also spoke on why he left gospel music for contemporary music.

Reacting to the photos which were shared by a fan, Rema wrote:

“Same TV station, 7 years apart. God is truly kind.”

See the post below:

See the videos below:

Fans hail Rema's transformation in the last seven years

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

Bigluckie1:

Omo no be today !! Nice to see them success

tonymotana1:

"I remember back then when my guy posted @heisrema‘s song on his blog and Rema thanked him via Facebook. Now boy is blown, omo try de support o."

earthtosiza:

"I watched the interview on YouTube they called you rehma ...they also called your friend alpha T."

