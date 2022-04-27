A blogger has revealed that Yul Edochie has been responsible for the upkeep of Judy Austin's two older kids from a previous marriage

The actor has also reportedly been giving his first wife, May a hard time over money while spending on Judy's kids

The blogger also added that Yul isn't married to Judy yet as he only did some rights so that his son will be legitimate

From the moment Yul Edochie unveiled his second wife, Judy Austin and their son, different reactions, news, and update have taken over social media.

A popular blogger Cutie_julss has shed more light on the kind of hold Judy has on the Nollywood filmmaker.

Yul Edochie is currently trending on social media Photo credit: @yuledochie/@judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

According to Julss, Yul has been taking care of Judy's two older kids from a previous relationship while he argues over money with his wife wife and mother of his four kids.

The blogger also debunked the rumour that Edochie has really married Judy as second wife as she pointed out that no dowry was paid but rights were performed so that their son will not be tagged illegitimate.

Nigerians react

ansahilda:

"Hmmmmmmmmm .I feel so sad for the first wife."

wearehair_:

"To think he’s been with his wife for years and he still got his colleague pregnant‍♀️‍♀️and the wife is even finer sef.

veeveerich:

"Them use akpara swear for Some naija actress. Why will you sleep with another woman's husband for christ sake. This is Shameful mehn."

jacyntambachu:

"Omo what did the first wife do to deserve this??? After birthing 4 beautiful children for Yul Nawaoooo"

beautyatbayng:

"Some Men if you die for them .. they will say you didn’t die well."

aakosua_goddess:

"Women, build yourself for you. These men have no pity. They will do anything to please themselves and not care how you feel."

Uche Maduagwu blasts Yul Edochie

Popular Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie became the talk of town after he revealed rather surprisingly that he has a son with his second wife, a fellow actress, Judy Austin.

As expected, Nigerians shared different opinions and controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu also called out Edochie.

Maduagwu in his statement revealed that he had an inkling that something was spiritually wrong with his colleague.

Source: Legit.ng