A young Nigerian man seized attention with his sweet voice as he composed a beautiful dirge for late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi

The young man prayed for God's rest on him in death as he tried to sing like popular fuji musician, Pasuma

Many people who reacted to his video said that the man needs to be empowered with musical instruments or signed by a big label

A man laying blocks at a construction site got people talking after he wowed many with his sweet voice.

Singing fuji music, the young man used his melodious voice to mourn the passing of the Alaafin of Oyo whose death was announced on Saturday, April 23.

What an excellent voice

He prayed for mercy for the late king, asking the Lord to give Oba Lamidi eternal rest in heaven. The man sang as he worked.

Many people who reacted to his video shared by @okunnu_1 praised him as some said that he really needs to be placed in the fuji music industry.

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

blackson_of_africa said:

"Double honours Bsc construction science B.A musical art."

oluwafemi_odus said:

"Make dem help us find this man naaa ahh."

akrozaysnaps said:

"Omo! I pray this man see the help he needs @officialpasuma @kingsaheedosupa @ks1malaika @fujicologist (e fit be in the team)."

oladayomikenny said:

"Make someone buy instruments for this guy now."

abiolahbrain said:

"Nah 6days this one go take mole 6 bricks, nah so so stage performance go dey sup."

honey201259 said:

"Amen. I wish i av the power to help him."

x.x.shine.x said:

"Omoh this person just need good support, better voice."

bvnibal said:

"Must it always be the bricklayers. Chaii opor ohh."

