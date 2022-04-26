Billionaire wife Shade Okoya recently clocked 45 and she was lovingly celebrated by her friends and family members

A special gift for the celebrant on her special day was an adorable video that saw her kids speaking about her in high regards

Shade posted the video on her Instagram page and many were seen in the comment section celebrating with her

Shade Okoya clocked 45 on Monday, April 25, and she received an outpour of love from family members, friends and followers in the online community.

Amid the celebration, the billionaire wife took to her Instagram page with a special post that touched her heart and made the celebration even more special.

Shade Okoya celebrates 45th birthday. Photo: @shadeokoya/@tybello

Source: Instagram

Apparently, all six of Shade’s grownup children came together and took turns to talk about her and how she has positively impacted their lives as a mother.

The video was captured by celebrity photographer, TY Bello, and it was recorded during a family photoshoot in celebration of Shade’s 45th birthday.

Both her sons and daughters took turns to highlight her special qualities and what makes her stand out as a mother.

Shade was equally described as the backbone that has been able to bring balance into the Okoya family and make sure that everyone is well taken care of.

Her billionaire husband, Razaq, also featured in the adorable video and had some lovely words for his beautiful wife.

Watch the clip below:

More congratulatory messages pour in

enirichkitchen said:

"Happy Birthday Beautiful woman ❤️ Celebrate you ma."

coded_foods said:

"Beautiful all the way! Happy birthday and cheers to many more successful years."

abiolafakayode said:

"This is so sweet ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ wishing you many happy returns ma."

bosealaoo said:

"Wawu, happy birthday ma'm, love youuuuuuuuuuuuu."

rhodaowolabi said:

"Wow! Lovely kids.......daddy said "happy birthday with all my heart, full stop"

Source: Legit.ng