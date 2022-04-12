Rising star Portable has sparked reaction on social media after he was spotted in a video that surfaced online

The clip captured a super-hyper Portable shouting at the top of his voice as he requested a DJ to come out and play music

Social media users who reacted to the clip were quick to warn the controversial star that his conduct may not be totally acceptable in Benin

Controversial rising star Portable recently had an interstate gig and in his usual fashion, he made sure to show them his true colour.

A video making the rounds on social media captured the moment Portable shouted at the top of his voice inside a nightclub.

From indications, the DJ scheduled to perform wasn’t around and this appeared to have angered the Zazu crooner.

Portable was heard asking for the DJ and reminding the people around him that he is from Lagos. He equally mentioned that he came along with his personal DJ.

Watch the clip as seen online below:

Social media users react

Portable's video sparked different reactions online and some netizens were quick to remind him that he is far away from Lagos and as such he should thread carefully.

Read some comments sighted below:

it_meeky said:

"Benin nor be Lagos oh ... You go collect."

obehiz said:

"You be weak dodo for my state. Red sand go stain your white."

itz_chi_monic said:

"Edo no be lagos."

slimdunk_me said:

"Say Benin people no go break head."

dchas_e said:

"Oga calm down ooo!! Benin no Dey play ooo! Make u no go collect am wotowoto for body."

jaymymusic said:

"Benin and wawulence I done go Benin Wella.. Evboutubu.. craze full there well well .. for there everybody get eyes fro front and back."

