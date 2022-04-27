Nigerian controversial singer Portable is currently in the UK for his first international tour and has been sharing some videos from the country

However, it seems some people are displeased with the singer’s actions as a Twitter user said the trip to London was not an achievement

Not ready to let it slide, Portable clapped back at the troll, an action which has stirred reactions on social media

Nigerian singer Portable who arrived in London, the UK, on Tuesday, April 26, has continued to make headlines in Nigeria as he shares videos and photos from the country on his social media pages.

Portable, who is excited over his latest achievement, has been seen shirtless as he takes photos with fans in London.

Reactions as Portable replies a troll. Credit: @portablebaeby

It, however, seems his action is not going down well with some online users, with a Twitter user asking him to rest as his travel to the UK isn't an achievement.

Portable, who was not ready to let the statement slide, has now clapped back at the Twitter user.

The Twitter user wrote:

''Traveling to London isn’t an achievement, make portable rest.''

In his response, Portable wrote:

''Omo eru, eating 10 wraps of fufu won’t take you to London sha.''

See the post below:

Fans react to exchange between Portable and Twitter user

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

joysparkle:

"Las las una go knack each other. Na there e go end. Sexual tension ti poju."

senatoradeyemi2:

"People think it's portable that typed this stuff .. I don't know if this is his account sha.. Using Comma dey even burst my brain."

femidey_4u:

"Na Everytime you de call her "omo eru" but if we look am deeply, na you deserve that name tag. ."

gbengah

"Come and check update for count o, portable 1, omo eru 0."

Portable goes shirtless in London

Controversial rising star Portable trended over his trip to the UK for the very first time.

A video spotted on social media captured the Zazu crooner speaking to a journalist upon his arrival in London and attributing his success to God.

Portable mentioned how he has enjoyed grace and blessings from the Lord.

Source: Legit.ng