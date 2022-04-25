Controversial actor Uche Maduagwu has reacted to Davido’s comment on one of his babymama Sophia Momodu’s photo

Uche said the likes of 2Baba, among others, need to take lessons from Davido on how to treat Babymamas well

The actor went on to advise ladies not to get pregnant for any boyfriend that is not able to place them on a monthly allowance

Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has hailed Nigerian music star David Adeleke better known as Davido, as he said the DMW label boss deserves a babymama recognition award.

This comes after Davido commented on a photo of one of his babymamas, Sophia Momodu, saying his money was showing on her.

Uche Mduagwu advises ladies against being with a man that can't place them on monthly allowance. Credit: @uchemaduagwu @davido

Uche, in his statement, added that the likes of 2Baba and others, who have baby mamas need to take lessons from Davido.

The controversial actor also advised ladies against getting pregnant for any man that cannot place them on a monthly allowance.

Uche wrote:

“Honestly, 2baba and others suppose go start evening classes for Davido banana Island mansion on how to treat baby mamas like African Queen. Jesus, over generous dey worry this guy, suppose be given to him, Na man you be David. Dear ladies, if your boyfriend no dey give you monthly allowance abeg no make mistake of getting belle for am oh, may we not enter Akagum one chance bus.”

See the post below:

Fans agree with Uche Maduuagwu that Davido deserves an award

See the reactions below:

hottestiniberry:

"Uche, you no lie walai."

angelctp:

"I don't need a man money cos I work for my own money. I don't need a lifeline.when he cut u off you done."

angelasehtugah:

"All man should learn from Davido❤️."

akinyemiolamiji:

"Yeye boy. At 28 how many baby mama 4 God's sake. Haba. Very nonsense guy. In as much as I love david omo I cant stand his wayward life. Kilode. Uche u are praising rubbish attitude."

Davido gushes over Sophia Momodu's photo

Singer Davido warmed hearts on social media particularly as it concerns his relationship with the mothers of his children.

Just days after he sparked reactions with Chioma Rowland, the singer got people talking again after dropping a weird comment under his first baby mama Sophia Momodu’s photo post.

The mother of one had got many gushing with the stunning pictures where she rocked a skin-tight dress that highlighted her curvy stature.

