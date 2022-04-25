Singer Davido seems to have something up his sleeves as it regards his interactions with his baby mamas on social media

Just recently, the singer took to the comment section of his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, and dropped a strange remark under her photo post

Davido's comment sparked mixed reactions from members of the online community with many suggesting that he should marry her

Singer Davido continues to warm hearts on social media particularly as it concerns his relationship with the mothers of his children.

Just days after he sparked reactions with Chioma Rowland, the singer got people talking again after dropping a weird comment under his first baby mama Sophia Momodu’s photo post.

Davido reacts to hot photo of Sophia Momodu. Photo: @thesophiamomodu

The mother of one had gotten many gushing with the stunning pictures where she rocked a skin-tight dress that highlighted her curvy stature.

Taking to the comment section of the photo post, Davido wrote:

“ My money dey show."

See a screenshot of his comment below:

Social media users react

cocomelon_tz2 said:

"Davido loves all his baby mama's."

adestitoali said:

"I said it that davido loves Sophia but they were insulting me.Davido is married to Sophia."

lekzylovely said:

"When Davido talk say he no single, hope no be Sophia him dey talk?"

olive_fancy_stores said:

"Davido stay one place..na Sophia abi na chioma which way."

official_mcsam said:

"E go shock una when DAvido do wedding with Sophia."

ceemplybecca said:

"One thing about OBO he’s taking care of everyone close to him."

that.gal.nita said:

"She deserves ur money o, to born child is not a joke."

dorisdobi said:

"It’s not to be shouting OBO upandan. Can you take care of your woman the way he takes care of all his women?? Learn from your fav. No be to dey make noise for social media."

