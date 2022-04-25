DMW label boss Davido is making headlines after he and former Nigerian Senate leader Bukola Saraki met

The video, which has gone viral, saw Saraki and Davido close to each other as the singer put his hand around the senator as he would a friend

Davido's action has sparked mixed reactions on social media, while his fans applauded him, some other people said the singer lacked respect

Nigerian music star Davido is currently trending on social media over a video of him and former Nigerian Senate President Bukola Saraki.

The viral video showed Saraki and Davido were excited to meet each other as they were seen talking while some of the singer's crew could be seen taking pictures of them.

Davido and Bukola Saraki pose for the camera. Credit: @davido @bukolasaraki

Davido was also spotted in the video putting his hands on the former Senate president's neck as he would do to a friend, an action that has stirred mixed reactions on social media.

Mixed reactions as Davido puts his hand around Saraki's neck

Nigerians have since taken to the comment section to react to the video. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

defaultsystech:

"See the way David is holding a whole former senate President Federal republic of Nigeria I will never be broke in my life."

kiingvastro:

"Na him uncle na."

mr.flower_chima:

"It’s the hand around his neck for me."

asabadigital:

"The guy is pushing hard on Entertainment appoints, Davido is a dream Chaser."

iamlekzykingy:

"OBO dey hold like say na him friend you go think say them be mate."

black_khalipha:

"No be the same Davido way lie down greet 9ice be this? Abi 9ice pass saraki?? ."

savage_moore222:

"This Davido no get respect at all."

Uche Maduagwu says Davido deserves a babymama recognition award

In other news, Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu hailed Nigerian music star David Adeleke better known as Davido, as he said the DMW label boss deserves a babymama recognition award.

This comes after Davido commented on a photo of one of his babymamas, Sophia Momodu, saying his money was showing on her.

Uche, in his statement, added that the likes of 2Baba and others, who have baby mamas need to take lessons from Davido.

