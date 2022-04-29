Popular American rapper, Snoop Dogg, has reacted to a trending video of a Nigerian man sporting a wavy hairstyle

Recall earlier, the man in question had gone viral online over the interesting detail put into creating the style

Snoop Dogg who is known for posting hilarious content on his Instagram page shared the man's video with a funny caption

Barely a few weeks after a Nigerian man sporting a unique wavy hairstyle went viral on social media, he appears to have caught the attention of Snoop Dogg.

The rapper posted the video on his page. Credit: Snoop Dogg, Legacy Lancelot

Source: Instagram

In the now-viral video, the man is seen posing for the camera while proudly showing off his overly-dyed and artificially constructed waves and edges.

Well, the American rapper with a whopping following of 73 million accounts, liked the video so much that he reposted it on his page.

Sharing the clip, he captioned:

"Oliy waves."

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to man's hairstyle

calicojonez:

"I already know his name “SLICK”

fohcce:

"No lighters or matches allowed within a 5 mile radius of him."

amandastanford489:

"He fried his hair lol "

willywilliamofficiel:

"Now he's looking like a LEGO "

h0llaola:

"The barber annoint him head with oil."

_only1val:

"Drip on drip."

cheryl__churchill:

"Oily nor be small."

