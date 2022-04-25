Popular Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday’s ex-boyfriend, Opeyemi Falegan, appears to have moved on

The young man recently got fans buzzing after he shared a video of himself with a mystery oyinbo lady

Falegan and the lady looked quite cosy together and the trending clip has raised a lot of reactions online

Controversial Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday’s ex-partner, Opeyemi Falegan, has got fans buzzing for the umpteenth time over his recent post on social media.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the actress’ ex-boo posted a video of himself looking loved up with a mystery ‘oyinbo’ lady.

In the clip, the foreign lady was seen rocking one of Opeyemi’s branded caps just like Nkechi did before their union hit the rocks. Falegan and the lady were also all smiles as they continued to lean on each other.

Nkechi Blessing’s ex-boo Falegan shows off mystery lady. Photos: @hon_falegan_official, @nkechiblessingsunday

The young man however did not give much details on his relationship with the mystery lady but fans had a lot to say. See the video below:

Internet users react

Read what some Nigerians had to say about Falegan’s post below:

Aweeesugar:

“ this man is pained and petty.”

Bebe_rugue_:

“He don still give this one cap that’s what annoys me the most.”

Harike_collections:

“Not even one month u don Dey carry white .”

Onestopshop_solutions:

“Poise and notoriety likes this post.”

Officialblessingceo:

“Oyibo go kee u ooo. Them own no be drag na gun .”

Lawi_t:

“I hope she has poise and is without notoriety .”

Meedays_store:

“No be him babeforget we seff fit follow oyinbo snapit’s not new.”

Whoisekechak:

“Rebound things...just to prove you're happy, happens to most people oh brother .”

Interesting.

I'm dating a 60-year-old man

The popular Nollywood actress' marriage to her politician husband, Opeyemi Falegan crashed and there was a lot of drama on social media.

Nkechi has made it her duty to drag her ex in the mud while revealing some unpleasant secrets about him.

In a video sighted online, Nkechi revealed that she has moved on already as she is currently dating a 60-year-old man who gives her peace.

She also made it a point to note that she's quick to move on from people because the way she dislikes them after a fallout is greater than whatever love she ever had for them.

