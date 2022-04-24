Popular Nigerian filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba recently got married to her man, Oscar Heman-Ackah, at a beautiful ceremony

Several moments stood out from the occasion including the bride’s relationship with veteran actress Sola Sobowale

Sobowale and the bride shared several sweet and memorable moments at the wedding that fans kept asking if she was Adetiba’s mother

Top Nigerian filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba’s wedding to her beau, Oscar Heman-Ackah, took place on April 23, 2022, and it caused widespread buzz on social media.

The filmmaker and music executive appeared to be a match made in heaven and numerous celebrities gathered to celebrate them at their highly anticipated wedding.

There were several fun moments from the occasion but fans could not help but notice the beautiful relationship between Kemi Adetiba and veteran actress Sola Sobowale.

Kemi Adetiba and Sola Sobowale's relationship leaves fans gushing over them. Photos: @bellanaijaweddings

Source: Instagram

The top movie star appeared to have gone from playing a lead actress in Adetiba’s movies to being a mother figure in the filmmaker’s life.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In several videos making the rounds from the occasion, Sobowale was seen playing the part of a big aunty or a second mother to the filmmaker at the wedding. See some of such beautiful moments below:

Sola Sobowale accompanies Adetiba and her groom to her party venue as the bride rocks beautiful Efik outfit. The veteran film star made sure to help the bride hold her big train in the video:

Sola Sobowale dances with joy as 2baba performs African Queen at the star-studded event. The actress was all smiles as she danced:

Just like an African mother, Sobowale rocked a big and dramatic headgear to celebrate with Adetiba on her big day. She looked every bit like a proud mother and fans were pleased:

Sola Sobowale recreates scene in Wedding Party movie as she clears the path for the bride who was making her grand entrance into the party venue. The veteran actress was every bit as dramatic about it as she was in the movie:

Kemi Adetiba and Sola Sobowale leaves fans gushing over their bond with this sweet video:

Banky W, Adesua Etomi, and Sola Sobowale also took a photo with the pride as they paid homage to their Wedding Party movie days:

Internet users react

Read what some internet users had to say about Kemi Adetiba and Sola Sobowale's relationship below:

Fabulouswomen4:

“It’s madam solashobowale for me .”

Official_labike:

“The real wedding party! Trouble our timeline biko .”

Angelatejiri:

“That’s her mum periodttttt❤️❤️❤️.”

Ayinke.ade:

“They brought out the best in each other. That’s simply why.”

Mo_accessories1:

“She’s super happy for her .”

Dellamond_collections:

“Kemi took her as a big sister or more like a mom. It made it easy for madam Sola to connect with Kemi easily. I feel their relationship has gone way beyond work relationship. It's a good one, I like such ships'. When you are good, you connect with good people .”

Tholumai:

“If you saw making of KOB you’d have an insight of the type of relationship that exists between them . I love them ❤️.”

Sweetnessdee1:

“The adopted Mom in charge❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

_Aanuoluwaa:

“She was by her side almost all through really sweet.”

Nasa_faithe:

“Assistant Mother of the Day …OBA #KOB.”

Queen_shaddie:

“2nd Mother of the bride.”

Queen_shaddie:

“Safe to say Sola Sobowale acted as both the 2nd mother of the bride and CBM.”

Nice one.

Fun moments as celebs storm Kemi Adetiba's wedding

Just days after actress Rita Dominic got married, another top filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba, also walked down the aisle with her man, Oscar Heman Ackah.

On April 24, 2022, the Nigerian social media space was nearly taken over by Kemi Adetiba and her man’s wedding as series of videos from the occasion started to make the rounds.

Adetiba and Oscar brought their fashion a-game as they rocked three different outfits on their big day. The theme of the event was Flamboyantly African and Nigerians who are known to be party rockers did not disappoint.

Source: Legit.ng