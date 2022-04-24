Newly wedded and latest bride in town Rita Dominic was treated to a queen-like reception as she arrived her husband's family home

The elegant Nigerian actress was welcomed into the compound in Anambra by a group of women in matching native attires

Rita danced gracefully with the woman who surrounded her and sang all through as they made the walk in

Social media users have gushed over a video showing the moment Nigerian actress Rita Dominic was received into her husband's family compound in Anambra state.

In a short clip shared by Gist Ville on Facebook, Rita is seen in a black dress surrounded by a group of women, all in matching native attires.

She was given a queen's welcome. Photo Credit: Gist Ville, Instagram/@ritadominic_tradi_wedding

From the gate of the entrance of the compound where the clip started, the women sang a native song and danced mildly as they ushered Rita in.

All smiles, Rita danced gracefully as she edged closer to the apartment.

Rita's traditional wedding occasion which was the talk of the town was held on Tuesday, April 19 in Imo state and had A-list celebrities in attendance.

Watch the cute video below:

Nigerians react

Ezeibe Ozioma Mimi said:

"Umuada and Iyemona.... Share Amstel malt and win their 50% love."

Princess Ekeh said:

"Awww beautiful. Lechaba nwaanyi ri sam. Your home is blessed. Onye ti ishi, ndi muozi amawapu ya anya one time."

Adadiorahnma Chinenye Nworah said:

"That's how Anambra women does Expecially when the Husband Do everything in Full.

"My Uncle's wife was Welcome like this few days ago it was in the Night SELF followed by Igbo eze Group."

Aijay Gloria Olisakwe said:

"So sweet.. this women are sure of enough food and drinks plus extra to pack inside black nylon."

Ada Ada NnaYa said:

"I love our culture.

"Ndi Urunnnevo na Enugwu-ukwu welcomed me this way on the night of my traditional marriage."

