Popular Nigerian filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba, finally tied the knot with her Ghanaian beau, Oscar Heman Ackah

The occasion was graced by a number of top celebrities in the Nigerian entertainment industry

Videos from the star-studded wedding have gone viral on social media showing several fun moments from the occasion

Just days after actress Rita Dominic got married, another top filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba, has also walked down the aisle with her man, Oscar Heman Ackah.

On April 24, 2022, the Nigerian social media space was nearly taken over by Kemi Adetiba and her man’s wedding as series of videos from the occasion started to make the rounds.

The news of the 42-year-old King of Boys director getting married was met with massive celebration as fans and colleagues wished the couple well.

Top Nigerian celebrities turn up as Kemi Adetiba gets married at beautiful ceremony. Photos: @bellanaijaweddings, @bellanaijaonline

Source: Instagram

Their much awaited wedding also finally arrived and fans on social media couldn’t stop gushing over the beautiful event.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Adetiba and Oscar brought their fashion a-game as they rocked three different outfits on their big day. The theme of the event was Flamboyantly African and Nigerians who are known to be party rockers did not disappoint.

See videos of some memorable moments from Kemi Adetiba’s wedding below:

Kemi Adetiba and Oscar were all smiles as well-wishers gathered to celebrate them on their big day:

Kemi Adetiba makes grand entrance into her wedding venue as she dances alongside her mother while veteran actress Sola Sobowale clears her path:

Singer Simi, who also happened to have been signed under the groom Oscar's record label, serenades the couple on stage with her hit track, Duduke:

Kemi Adetiba reps her husband's Ghanaian culture as they rock matching outfits and show off impressive moves on the dancefloor:

Singer 2baba intensifies the lovey dovey atmosphere with his rendition of his hit track, African Queen:

Nigerians react

Avenue21beautysalon:

“The real wedding party!!! Same scene and dance moves from Sola sobowale.”

Vanessaedoh:

“See me smiling ear to ear.”

Tianahvincent:

“Come be like the wedding party part 4.”

Ambycezem:

“I love what they did with their outfits. The swap thingy co-ord but not co-ord - a concept.”

Manymorefurnitures:

“Efik edi mbakara❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. Just see how regal she looks in that attire .”

Nice one.

Kemi Adetiba breaks down in tears at engagement party

Kemi Adetiba recently said 'yes' to the love of her life, Oscar Heman-Achah and she took to social media to share the good news.

Kemi was pleasantly surprised with the proposal which happened with the help of close friends and family.

The King of Boys director also gave reasons why she and her partner took their time to share their big news with the world.

Source: Legit.ng