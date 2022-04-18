I Get Coconut Head, I Don’t Know When to Lie to You: Don Jazzy States Downsides of Dating Him, Nigerians React
- Mavin Record boss, Don Jazzy has sparked massive reactions on social media following his statement about dating
- The music producer answered a question about the disadvantages of dating him and he revealed a whole lot
- Don Jazzy stated that he is not an easy person to deal with in relationships because of his high headedness and doesn't know when to lie
For the ladies who would love to date Mavin Record boss, Don Jazzy, he has shared important updates about his characters in relationships, so it is now open to you if you can cope with them.
Don Jazzy answered a simple dating question that goes like this: Be honest what are the disadvantages of dating you?
The music producer shared the question on his Instagram page and stated its answer in the comment section.
Iyawo mi da? Like Rick Ross, British rapper Tion Wayne speaks Yoruba in video, seeks Lagos wife, ladies gush
According to him:
"I get coconut head. I no dey hear word. I also don’t know when to lie to you."
Check out his post below:
Nigerians react to Don Jazzy post about dating
Internet users across the country have reacted differently to Don Jazzy's post about dating, most of them also stated their own approaches to relationships.
Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:
Sandraofabuja:
"I’m stubborn and still got a bad temper."
Officialomoborty:
"If you’re rich it’s not a disadvantage because I love money, attention, gifts, and pampering but my anger no be for here ♀️. God help me."
Dukeofspadess:
"Too business minded …Expecting too much from people..Restlessness … Workaholic."
Omojuwa:
"Easy one for me, always traveling. I used to also forget I was in a relationship. I remember now though."
No proof of allegations: BBNaija's Alex shuts down claims by IG blog, comedian AY calls her 'my girlfriend'
Ejiro_arure:
"I don’t know when to lie too I always get caught. Plus; I’m an over-thinker so I’m very open and vocal but would want clarity at all time and whoever I’m with might see that as disturbing."
Don Jazzy opens up on his girlfriend in US, says they stopped talking
Legit.ng earlier reported that Don jazzy discussed his relationship with his girlfriend who is based in the United States.
The veteran music producer said he and the lady have not spoken for about 7-8 months and they are not fighting each other.
Jazzy made this known during an interview where he said the lady is not reciprocating his efforts when it comes to reaching out.
Source: Legit.ng