Mavin Record boss, Don Jazzy has sparked massive reactions on social media following his statement about dating

The music producer answered a question about the disadvantages of dating him and he revealed a whole lot

Don Jazzy stated that he is not an easy person to deal with in relationships because of his high headedness and doesn't know when to lie

For the ladies who would love to date Mavin Record boss, Don Jazzy, he has shared important updates about his characters in relationships, so it is now open to you if you can cope with them.

Don Jazzy answered a simple dating question that goes like this: Be honest what are the disadvantages of dating you?

The music producer shared the question on his Instagram page and stated its answer in the comment section.

According to him:

"I get coconut head. I no dey hear word. I also don’t know when to lie to you."

Check out his post below:

Nigerians react to Don Jazzy post about dating

Internet users across the country have reacted differently to Don Jazzy's post about dating, most of them also stated their own approaches to relationships.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Sandraofabuja:

"I’m stubborn and still got a bad temper."

Officialomoborty:

"If you’re rich it’s not a disadvantage because I love money, attention, gifts, and pampering but my anger no be for here ‍♀️. God help me."

Dukeofspadess:

"Too business minded …Expecting too much from people..Restlessness … Workaholic."

Omojuwa:

"Easy one for me, always traveling. I used to also forget I was in a relationship. I remember now though."

Ejiro_arure:

"I don’t know when to lie too I always get caught. Plus; I’m an over-thinker so I’m very open and vocal but would want clarity at all time and whoever I’m with might see that as disturbing."

