An interesting video has shown the moment a Nigerian girl switched from a gospel song to a street anthem during morning devotion

The video showed the girl switching to "Finesse" by Pheelz, uttering the popular lines of "Folake for the night o!"

The video has gone viral on the internet and many people say they can relate to it as such scenarios are common during childhood

A little Nigerian girl was busy rendering a gospel tune during a devotion but mistakenly switched to a popular street anthem titled "Finesse" by Pheelz.

The girl could be seen kneeling as she sang in the spirit, but her tongue took another direction and utter something else.

The girl sang a gospel song but mistakenly switched to "Finesse" by Pheelz. Photo credit: @instablog9ja, @thefurst1_ and @pheelzmrproducer.

Source: Instagram

Finesse by Pheelz enters the show

The girl however did not stop singing after the mistake as she continued with the popular street anthem.

Although what she uttered was not completely audible, it was clear that she had switched to the popular song by Pheelz. "Folake for the night o" could be heard in her tone.

The video has rekindled people's memories as they remember their own childhood when they did the same thing. It was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians on Instagram react

Meanwhile, some people on Instagram have used the song to quickly do a flashback to their own childhood days. See some of the reactions to the video below:

@vitaminrae_ray said:

"I do this sometimes mistakenly.. baby girl not your fault jor."

@justinomilano1 commented:

"As the spirit leads my sister."

@miscreantcomedy said:

"Which one be firebrand? Na the brand wey sigh her?"

@1406shopifyglobal_ltd reacted:

"She no get worries atall."

@yes_iamkemsi commented:

"Na fitness their teacher Dey play for class o."

Little girl makes up like an adult

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a little girl was seen making herself up like an adult in front of a mirror.

A viral video showed the girl doing perfectly well after learning for two weeks as a make-up artist.

Many adults who saw her video confessed that she is better than them even as some even offered to be made up or taught by her at a fee.

Source: Legit.ng