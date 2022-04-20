Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has penned a piece of advice for Annie Idibia over the issues recently raised about her marriage to 2Baba

Uche urged Annie to stop playing the victim of her musician husband's past and hinted that she needed to grow up

The actor also said God gave Annie the best husband who popular actresses will do anything to have a baby for

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, is concerned about the issues his movie star colleague, Annie Idibia is having in her marriage.

He penned a heartfelt message to her following the claims that her musician husband, 2Baba had four kids with other women while they were dating.

Uche Maduagwu appeals to Annie Idibia over her marriage. Credit: @uchemaduagwu @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

The actor further said Annie made Nigerians draw sympathy towards her when she made the four kids statement during a reality show but twisted the story when a curious fan advised her about divorcing 2Baba to heal the pains.

He further said God gave her the best husband most Nollywood actresses would love to have kids for. He wrote:

"Why you think say aunty Gen Gen never marry? If you will continue to play the victim of your own reality in that marriage, why not Kukuma park your Ghana must go bag Comot so you can HEAL when there is no wound?"

Uche urged Annie to grow up because marriage is not Telemundo

Check out his post below:

Nigerians react to Uche's advice to Annie

A number of Uche Maduagwu's followers have reacted differently to his advice for Annie Idibia, Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Real_ijay:

"Sometimes your talk dey make sense. like this one you are so on point."

Estherayigbeni:

"Annie no one forced you to marry 2baba knowing too well he has kids with other baby Mama's, playing a victim is nonsense."

Prettimissdebbie:

"Uche when you go marry abeg."

Feyidaminiola:

"Them don pay you to post?"

