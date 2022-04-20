Annie Idibia has replied a fan, Letty Melanin who feels she should divorce her musician husband, 2Baba for having four kids before their marriage

Letty maintained that Annie needed to heal from what the singer did to her because he slept with other people and made four babies with them while he was with her

Annie in her response made it clear that she was not with 2Baba when the four kids were born and urged people to mind their businesses

A concerned fan of Annie Idibia, Letty Melanin shared a piece of advice for the actress about her marriage with singer 2Baba.

Letty feels Annie deserved to heal from her husband who has four kids with other people while he was with her.

Annie replies fan who advised her to dump 2Baba. Credit: @annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

The fan advised her to divorce the singer because he did her dirty by having four kids with other women while he was with her.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She referred to the kids as mistakes.

Annie in her response made it clear that she was not with the singer when the four kids were born despite meeting him first.

"Yes, I met him first but we broke up even before his first kid. Those kids were made 7 years before we even proposed. But the show didn't edit it that way for people to understand. They made it seem like all 4 kids were made in my marriage which was wrong."

In a now deleted post, she made it clear that everyone is entitled to their opinions and advised people to mind the business that puts money in their pocket and food on their table.

Check the post below:

Nigerians react to Annie's exchange with Letty

A number of social media users across the country have reacted differently to Annie's response to Letty.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Sweezzy1:

"Make she leave am for you abi?"

Iameronsman:

"When you put your family outside they will use them play ball like Maradona."

Carsonlavish:

"Deep down she knows the babe is right but she married her high school sweetheart so make we fem!"

Wealthyforever:

"Why people can’t mind their business is beyond me… WHATS YOUR BUSINESS?"

Nancy_firstlady:

"Truth is she will never heal."

Annie replies fan who drops rude comments on her loved-up video with 2Baba

Legit.ng earlier reported that Annie Idibia engaged a fan who dropped a nasty comment on her post with her dear husband, 2Baba.

The actress shared a beautiful video with her man as she sent their New Year greetings to fans and friends on social media.

A fan decided to spoil the fun by reminding her of the tough times she encountered in her marriage, the fan got a receipt from her over the comments.

Source: Legit.ng