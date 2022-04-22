Nollywood actress Annie Idibia has penned a long message in honour of veteran actress Rita Dominic

Annie, in her statement, shared her first experience with Rita when she visited the latest bride for an interview

Annie described Rita as an effortlessly incredible actress, whose movies she was always looking out to watch

Annie Idibia, a Nollywood actress and wife to music icon 2Baba, has joined the long list of celebrities that have sent goodwill messages to Rita Dominic.

Annie, who shared some photos from Rita’s wedding party, recounted her first experience with the veteran actress she described as an impeccable woman she had admired for many years.

She said:

“First time I met you .. I was shaking like a leaf about to drop off from a tree, you were filming somewhere in Ikeja, back then I came to interview you on set, was working on my first tv show ** ( not sure if remember that girl was me ) i was so nervous .”

Annie said Rita is a soft-spoken person with beautiful skin and a lovely smile as she added that she was still a big fan of the actress.

Congratulating Rita on her wedding, Annie said she was hurt she missed the event. She wrote:

“Blessed is the man that won your heart .. Here is wishing you all love .. all happiness that comes with living with the man you love .. all the grace , laughter , favor that comes with marrying your best friend. And I wish you n your king peace , joy and a love so strong notting can shake it ….a love that conquers any and everything.

Fans react as Annie Idibia sends message to Rita Dominic

justnwapeters:

"You wrote from your heart ❤ ♥ ."

atoke_cacregistration:

"This caption is straight from the heart."

