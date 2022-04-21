The estranged wife of Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Maureen Esisi has shared a hilarious response to a troll who felt she is depressed

Maureen made it clear that she would love to be depressed for the rest of her life if this is what depression feels like

She also urged the troll to try another style because she is gallant and only broke up with a man and not God, Nigerians have reacted to her post

Blossom Chukwujekwu's estranged wife, Maureen Esisi shared a message she got from an online troll on Instagram and replied to it accordingly.

The troll declared that Maureen's acts are no longer normal and she could swear that she is depressed.

Credit: @redvigor @remedyblog

Source: Instagram

Replying to the troll, Maureen said if her present life is what depression feels like, she would love to be depressed for the rest of her life:

May I be "depressed" for the rest of my life if this is actually how depression feels like and I also bless you too with this kind of depression."

The brand influencer also declared that the troll can only dream of the life she is currently living

She further laughed over getting depressed because of divorce:

"I broke up with a man, not God!"

She finally advised the troll to try another style of trolling.

Check out her post below:

Nigerians react to Maureen's response to the troll:

A number of Maureen followers have reacted to her response to the troll who felt she is depressed.

Tontolet:

"Keep peppering them."

Iamomenka2hot:

"You self you get time to dey screenshot and reply."

Dndluxury_:

"One will think Red is the only divorced woman in Nigeria ,it's sickening at this point ,why are people literally obsessed with another human?"

Vitaminkitchenng:

"Y’all let her breathe, she isn’t the first to be divorced."

prime_stel:

"See someone with fake account commenting nonsense... You for comment with your original account na."

Source: Legit.ng