A lady has come out to narrate what she passed through in the hands of her ex-husband and their housemaid

She said the husband left her and clung to their maid after they have lived together for 10 years as husband and wife

According to the woman, she nearly died due to the shock, saying that she even saw the maid driving her hubby's Benz

A distraught lady has narrated what she passed through after her husband lefter her and clung to their housemaid.

The lady identified as @kadura101 said she and her husband were married for ten years before the ugly incident happened.

The lady said she nearly died after the heartbreak. Photo credit: Getty Images/Ol'ga Efimova / EyeEm and@kadura101

Source: UGC

I nearly died

Narrating her shocking story, the lady said she nearly died due to what happened. She was replying to a tweet that equally narrated a story of heartbreak on Twitter.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She said she even saw the maid driving her husband's Benz while she walked on foot while taking her children to school.

She said:

"After 10years of marriage my ex hubby left me for the maid. my dear I almost died,I could even see the maid driving his Benz in town while I was taking my son to school on foot. With Time you gonna be okay."

Social media users react

Her reply to the tweet generated many reactions. Here are a few of them:

@alayande123 said:

"Lesson when ur husband has money for Benz aunty siphon from money to buy your lesser car with ur name if he builds 3 houses n u are a full house wife Omo over save n build 1 from his money !!! U don't know tomorrow."

@Juleznech1 commented:

"How does this make any sense to you? You compensate a maid by leaving your wife and kid? SMH.. I don’t even know where to start from."

@MadukaKOB reacted:

"How a maid? Was she that beautiful and gorgeous???..what happened cos can't understand, was it kanyamata, were you not always around while it was going on in the house? Was a chronic flirt? But cheat to the point of marrying your maid...0m0."

Nigerian lady calls out her husband, says he deceived her into marriage

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a wife called out her husband for failing to live up to the pretentious life he presented when he came to marry her.

The wife identified as Oluwatosin said her husband failed to open the tailoring shop he promised her.

According to her, the man called Emmanuel only borrowed money to show off during the wedding ceremony.

Source: Legit.ng