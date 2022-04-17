It appears the international superstars who are currently in Nigeria are putting in extra efforts to immerse themselves in the country’s culture

British rapper, Tion Wayne, left many fans surprised as he was heard speaking Yoruba in a video that surfaced online

The rapper mentioned how he has been in Lagos for about four days and is still yet to find himself a wife

British rap musician Tion Wayne has warmed his way into the hearts of Nigerians as he continues to have a good time during his stay.

Just like American rapper, Rick Ross, who took many by surprise after speaking Yoruba, Wayne equally made a better attempt to speak the language.

Reactions as UK rapper Tion Wayne speaks Yoruba in video



A video of the rapper currently making the rounds online captured the moment he asked fans “bawo ni?” a question which translates to “what’s up?”

This was followed by the rapper noting that he has been in Lagos for about four days and is yet to find himself a wife.

Wayne made another attempt to speak Yoruba as he launched his search for a wife.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

easy_glow_b said:

"Tion Wayne I’m here o iyawo e wa ni bi ooo."

_kofoworola_ said:

"Hello baby can’t u see me."

oloriebiblog_ said:

"Make he no go jam useless girl wey go use kayanmata for am sha."

mz_sammyy said:

"Somebody’s daughter will fall for this now and think she’s in love, she will realize when he goes back to his base .... hot tears loading."

nene_george said:

"He’s not searching for any wife, he just wanna gbenshhh, ladies biko don’t fall for this trap. Shine yah eyes well well."

cleopatrasblog said:

"Lmaooo Shey na like this he wan see wife? Ewo lariwo Werey."

Source: Legit.ng