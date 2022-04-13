Tion Wayne took a trip to Nigeria and the rap superstar appears to have had a good time as indicated by photos, videos shared on his Instagram page

The rapper made it down to his grandfather’s hood and residents in the area were more than excited to have him around

One of the videos shared captured a young man showing off his rap skills to Wayne as he captured the priceless moment on camera

British rapper Dennis Junior Odunwo who is better known as Tion Wayne took a trip down to Nigeria again in a bid to stay connected to his roots.

The rap musician flooded his social media page with photos and videos that captured how he spent his time during a visit to his grandfather’s hood.

British rap superstar Tion Wayne spotted in Nigeria. Photo: @tionwayne

Source: Instagram

One of the pictures shared captured the rapper posing alongside some residents in the area who were excited to have him around.

Another video post captured the moment Wayne was about to treat himself to a meal of local white rice and stew.

Check out his post below:

A video post on his Twitter page captured the moment a young man confidently showed off his rap skills to the British star.

The young man in his lines mentioned how he was the one who showed the rapper around the first time he paid a visit to Nigeria.

Watch the video as shared by Wayne below:

Social media users react

bandile_ceo said:

"A man that remembers his roots ."

_.bella_0.0 said:

"Welcome back to Nigeria."

yrndopebaby said:

"No place like home ."

sassybxddiee_giggles said:

"Loving the authentic vibes."

moonmondae said:

"Home sweet home ."

nicol_.shumba said:

"The nigga that "hosted Tion Wayne" is a mood."

