Popular American rapper, Rick Ross, was present in Lagos for a show and Nigerian star Davido was in attendance

During Davido’s performance, an excited fan got on the state and started to dance but the singer’s bodyguard pushed him off the platform

The whole incident was captured on video and it didn’t take long before it started to trend on social media

American rapper, Rick Ross, shut down Lagos on April 14, 2022, when he was present in the country for a show and Nigerian star, Davido, was one of those who performed.

The DMW boss took to the stage for his performance and he wowed fans with his hit songs. However, one of the singer’s excited fans got on the stage and started to dance happily.

Davido's bodyguard pushes fan off the stage at Rick Ross' show in Lagos. Photos: @tooxclusive_com

Davido’s bodyguard, who stood nearby, quickly took action and pushed the dancing fan off the stage.

The moment was captured on video and it soon trended on social media. See below:

Internet users react

The moment Davido’s bodyguard pushed the fan off the stage was trailed with mixed reactions on social media. Read some comments below:

Castro_omaata:

“That serves him right!!! You can not be doing like you're posses near our 001#OBO.”

M.o.n.a.lee.sa:

“That fling was unnecessary. It’s just fan love bro . Take a chill pill.”

Tz_teejay:

“How dis kind ppl dey get ticket.”

Kephas_trillz_official:

“Na wizkid people o .”

Oluwanikemiprecious:

“D guy sef do pass himself,make e go rest .”

Elumeria_precious_ufuoma:

“Wetin he find go stage ? Shay na him be Rick Ross .”

Obicraze:

“He deserves the push, that's not how to Dance .”

Cubana Chiefpriest sprays money on Rick Ross, rapper reacts by also making it rain

Popular American rapper, Rick Ross, no doubt had an unforgettable time in Lagos as he partied with Nigerians for Easter.

On the night of April 14, 2022, the music star took to the stage at a show which took place in Eko Hotel for the Easter celebrations.

Rick Ross took to the stage at the event and while he performed one of his popular tracks, Blowing Money Fast, Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, made it rain bundles of cash on the American rapper.

After a while, Rick Ross also reacted to the gesture by also bringing out bundles of cash from his pockets and throwing it into every direction of the standing crowd.

