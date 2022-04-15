American rapper Rick Ross was treated to a bit of nightlife in Lagos as he performed at an Easter show

Popular socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest made it rain cash on the superstar as he rapped his music on stage

Rick Ross responded by also spraying cash back and the Nigerians at the show were seen scrambling for money

Popular American rapper, Rick Ross, no doubt had an unforgettable time in Lagos as he partied with Nigerians for Easter.

On the night of April 14, 2022, the music star took to the stage at a show which took place in Eko Hotel for the Easter celebrations.

Nigerians rush to pick money as cash rains during Rick Ross' show in Lagos. Photos: @cubana_chiefpriest, @goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chiefpriest makes it rain cash

Rick Ross took to the stage at the event and while he performed one of his popular tracks, Blowing Money Fast, Nigerian socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest, made it rain bundles of cash on the American rapper.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Several crisp naira bills started to fly in the air as Chiefpriest kept them coming while Rozay performed.

After a while, Rick Ross also reacted to the gesture by also bringing out bundles of cash from his pockets and throwing it into every direction of the standing crowd.

Nigerians scramble to pick money

Excitement ensued after Chiefpriest and Rick Ross’ show of wealth at the event and many guests at the show were seen scrambling to pick as many cash notes as possible.

This caused a mild distraction on the crowd especially after it seemed like a small fight broke out because of the money.

See the video below:

Internet users react

Videos soon made the rounds online of the money spraying and picking at the Rick Ross show and Nigerians on social media reacted to it. Read some of their comments below:

Snoob9ja:

“See big man don’t jump on stage .”

Thisisjaeyo:

“I bet that dollars he sprayed are 100 dollar bills.”

Kvngzulu07:

“Omo people don Dey carry nylon bag go show now .”

Queen_adunni_home_properties:

“He just dey sing jeje he no even stress himself.”

King_pills:

“He used 100 dollars note to shut him up .”

Tphil__:

“Respect to Rick Rose. He deliberately sprayed the money. If you know you know. That's a boss move.”

Mide__fwesh:

“I wish I was there to pack money.”

Queen_adunni_home_properties:

“No be madness be this una still dey spray Rick money? See as people pikin dey rush money.”

Nice one.

Rick Ross parties hard with Nigerian stars as he lands in Lagos

Popular American rapper, Rick Ross, experienced the famous fun life of Lagos after he touched down in Nigeria to mark the Easter celebrations.

The music star appeared ready to have an enjoyable time and he made sure to capture his experiences in series of posts on social media.

In several photos and videos making the rounds online, Rozay was seen hanging out with numerous Nigerian celebrities and influencers at a meet and greet.

Some of the stars who were present at the occasion includes Toolz, Kogbagidi, Poco Lee, Beverly Osu, Diadem, Josh 2 Funny, Father DMW, Pretty Mike and more.

Source: Legit.ng