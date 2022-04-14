Wizkid’s ex-girlfriend Tania Omotayo in an interview was asked how she felt when the only thing people had to say about her was her relationship with him

Tania, in the video, kept a straight face as she asked if it was not true she dated the Nigerian music star at the start of his career

Her response has been received with applause from many of her fans who hailed her for being blunt with her answer

Tania Omotayo, who is Wizkid’s ex-girlfriend, is currently trending on social media over her blunt response in an interview.

In the video, which has gone viral, Tania was asked if she doesn’t feel hurt by the fact that the only thing most people know her for is that she once dated Wizkid.

Tania Omotayo speaks about dating Wizkid. Credit: @chudeity @lindaikejiblog

Source: Instagram

Tania, in a blunt response, kept a straight face as she said:

“Did I not date him?”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

See the video below:

Tania was in a relationship with Wizkid in 2011 at a time the singer was just starting his career, however, their relationship went public in 2013 and ended in 2016.

She is now married to a club owner known as Olasumbo, and they have a child together.

Nigerians react to Tania Omotayo’s blunt response

Tania’s response has sparked reactions on social media, with many Nigerians hailing her.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

olorisupergal:

"What a reply."

mz_vickies:

"They both dated and they are both doing well differently na."

raldieyoung:

"Did I not date him?" The energy."

euphrosa:

"The energy I signed up for. I dated him. Yes. But I didn’t wish to keep up with his shenanigans."

gameboyyayi:

"She’s still dey best of all star ⭐️ boy girls ."

fonnypretty:

"If confidence was a person, n dts on period pooooh."

Wizkid set to drop a new song in the summer

After his Made In Lagos album and hit single Essence lost at the 63rd Grammy award, which took place earlier this month, Nigerian international singer Ayo Balogun better known as Wizkid, returned to the studio.

This comes as the singer shared a series of photos of him at the studio as he also gave a hint of dropping a new music project in the summer.

With the look of things, it appears Wizkid is planning to come hard with a project that could see him win a Grammy in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng