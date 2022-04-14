Nigerian music icon Wizkid has returned to the studio as he hints at dropping a new jam in the summer, which is still a few months away

The singer in a photo he shared via his Instastory was seen holding a phone close to his ears with full concentration

However, some Nigerians took to the comment section to advise the singer on the kind of songs to release

After his Made In Lagos album and hit single Essence lost at the 63rd Grammy award, which took place earlier this month, Nigerian international singer Ayo Balogun better known as Wizkid, has returned to the studio.

This comes as the singer shared a series of photos of him at the studio as he also gave a hint of dropping a new music project in the summer.

Wizkid returns to the studio. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

With the look of things, it appears Wizkid is planning to come hard with a project that could see him win a Grammy in 2023.

See the post below:

Nigerians tell Wizkid the kind of music to release

Nigerian fans of the music icon have taken to the comment section to advise him on the kind of songs to avoid. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

21stcenturygaruba:

"How many summer do we have in a year?"

boi1143:

"Baby girl u Dey my mind."

tommy_tinted:

"She tell me say way go too billboard BIG WIZ no 1."

sirr_kelvin1:

"She tell me say is loading."

__wheezmart:

"Hope no be she tell me say."

zanynails:

"You de claim fans on top who no sabbi you before grow up man stop acting like a kid you Are."

blazing__01:

"She tell me say nah wizkid."

kellyquan31:

"Africa’s pride of course ❤️."

