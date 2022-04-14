A Nigerian kid has become an internet sensation after she rocked the famous Economic and Financial Crimes Commission's (EFCC) jacket for her school career day

Her father had sparked hilarious reactions from Nigerians on social media after sharing a photo of his daughter in the outfit

Some netizens wondered what informed the kid's EFCC career pick, just as many passed funny remarks over the girl's look

Mixed reactions have trailed a kid's showcase of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as her pick for her school's career day.

The kid's father identified as Ifeanyi Onukwubiri had shared a picture of his daughter in the anti-corruption agency's red jacket on social media platform Facebook.

She wore the anti-corruption agency's famous jacket. Photo Credit: Ifeanyi Onukwubiri

The kid could be seen in the image backing the camera in her fitting jacket that had the letters 'EFCC' boldly written on it.

Nigerians found it hilarious and shared their thoughts on the career choice.

There were those who didn't think it was right to consider EFCC as a career.

Nigerians react

Vivian Cherry said:

"This is hilarious go investigate your daddy first."

Obasi Uloma said:

"Kim no see any oda tin, na EFCC. She will start from u naa."

Ogidi Emmanuel Ugochukwu said:

"So she want to become a rebelling squad? All of una wey say una like social media media, una funny o."

Mayor'of Malay Sia said:

"Mk she no wear Dis thing go Benin oo... Dem fit mend am forgetting na small pikin....

"Efcc no different from Police ..."

Charles Ohadugha said:

"Son already looking flashy, fresh and gajy make the no demand him phone and Carry am ooo, this one no be by career week something ooo, this people no dey mind person career ooo (illegal people)."

Man shows up for kids' school career day in engineering outfit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had stormed his kids' career day at school dressed in engineering outfit.

According to Adewale on LinkedIn, his kids were thrilled to see their dad show up that way. In the image he shared, a PPE-wearing Adewale was flanked by his daughters who wore doctor and nurse outfit representing the medical profession.

He revealed that his motive for wearing such an outfit was to promote the cause of engineering among the lads as well as influence their choice of a future career aspiration.

He wrote:

"So, I joined my children to celebrate their School's Career Day yesterday. They were excited to see me in my PPE and visiting their school just like this.

"I used the opportunity to engage the beautiful children and explained to them why Engineers appear like this while working on the field."

