Nigerian Instagram comedian, Lenzi sparked massive reactions online following his latest acquisition

The skit maker joined the list of celebrities who own brand new Lexus 350 SUV ride and he flaunted it on social media

Lenzi thanked Jesus for the new ride and Nigerians wondered where and how the skit makers are making so much money

Congratulatory messages, some very funny, surfaced online after Instagram comedian Lenzi added a brand new Lexus 350 SUV to his garage.

The skit maker flaunted the lovely black coloured ride on Instagram and thanked Jesus for making it possible.

Lenzi got a new Lexus SUV.

Source: Instagram

Lenzi also made it known that the ride was delivered to his doorstep as he shared a video of him riding it on a smooth road.

He captioned the announcement post as:

"Jesus made it possible ❤️Thank you @derock_cars @psammie_autoz for delivering my new baby To my doorstep. Congrats to myself ."

Nigerians congratulate Lenzi, wonder how skit makers make money

Social media users have congratulated the skit maker, some of them wondered how and where the online comedians make their money.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Lamora_rosie:

"I get phone and I dey funny, where I go apply."

Themilardey:

"I said I it, I want to be making skits now.. I need a director in the house."

I_amloveday:

"Happy for you man. You hustle so hard for it and more to come."

Upfrontglobal_system:

"Skit maker is buying Benz Lexus while film makers is watching."

l.a.r.a______o:

"Where do these comedians see money tho. 2 months into it, they don dey tear Benz."

Officialbobbyfredrick__:

"Lenzi don tey for this skit making game ooo, akpuruakpu mbem, together with Mark enjoy them, exploit comedy, congratulations to him."

Source: Legit.ng