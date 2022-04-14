Popular relationship expert, Blessing CEO has taken to social media to reveal that she got divorced 12 years ago because of domestic violence

Blessing shared a clip from her wedding day and pointed out that her ex looked innocent but he still beat her a day to their big day

The expert also revealed the kind of war she fought to finally leave the marriage in 2016 and shared photos of her divorce papers

Popular relationship expert, Blessing CEO, has reacted to the death of late gospel singer Osinachi's death and shared her own story as well.

She revealed that she was a victim of domestic violence and she pretended to be happy on her wedding day.

Blessing CEO shares heartbreaking story Photo credit: @officialblessingceo

Source: Instagram

Women beaters look innocent too

It's been 12 years since her divorce, but Osinach's death triggered Blessing to disclose how horrible the man she married as a teenager in 2009 was.

Blessing pointed out that not all beaters look brutal and shared a clip from her wedding day with her ex-husband looking innocent.

According to her, her ex-partner used to beat her and two weeks after their wedding he beat her into a coma.

"Memory lane ….So funny how I feel absolutely nothing watching this video. Lucky it feels good to write about you again after 12 years. 2009 5th December. It’s been 12 years of my divorce. You might be wondering why I am posting this after a long long time, i am posting because I want to show you how the men who hit women look like, they don’t always look like osinachis husband, they come in different package."

Watch the video below:

Blessing also shared her divorce papers and revealed that she went through hell for five years to be free from her husband.

Her ex-husband has married another woman and he still reportedly beats her.

"What divorce paper looks like. Divorce is expensive in Nigeria oo. Women save, be independent. Finally divorced him officially. 2016 after 5 years or war. I dragged him to my home town Ebonyi state, fear no gree am match foot because him know say him don sh*it for church .Which police station him no carry me go, then Social media was still coming up. This man dragged me."

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Blessing's story

ucheelendu:

"I could easily see that he is a manipulator from the kiss… I saw the resentment from you, and the sly mischievous smile on his face. He will pay for his wickedness."

northern_aphrodisiacs:

"Some are very handsome, rich , in Nigerian forces and look so innocent..... Plus religious so to say."

mumscoach:

"Came out of an abusive marriage now rebuilding my life ...well done and much love to you ❤️"

sybil_nonny:

"This wife beaters no get power wen them jam their fellow man o.. Na for only women body them get power..mtchwwww."

chinko_baeeee:

"It’s been years but Biko, here’s your congratulations, e nor easy abeg."

Side chicks are one of the reasons a lot of men stay married

Foremost relationship expert, Blessing CEO came back with yet another hit on social media as she discussed the importance of side chicks in marriages.

Blessing via a video she posted on her verified Instagram page suggested that side chicks are one of the major reasons married men still stay in their marriages.

She likened them to spare tyres who are always handy when the main tyres are faulty.

Source: Legit.ng