Love is generally regarded as a 'visually impaired person' that is blind to so many faults in people.

The popular saying is often used to describe relationships between people that marvel outsiders, but for some ladies 'their love received sight' after they made shocking discoveries days or months before their wedding occasions.

They boldly called off their forthcoming weddings.

Legit.ng highlights 3 Nigerian ladies who publicly called off their forthcoming marriages, coupled with reasons they gave for their actions.

1. Michael Ozioma Helen

On Wednesday, April 13, a Nigerian lady identified as Michael Ozioma Helen sent social media into a frenzy after she announced on Facebook that her marriage which was to hold on Saturday, April 16 has been called off.

In the lengthy read she penned, Michael who had been in a relationship with her former secondary school classmate named David Okiki said she was fed up with their toxic relationship.

Her estranged husband-to-be turned her to a punching bag.

Michael said she had endured it for the past year 2021 and can't continue any longer.

"But I will not end up with a man who always promise that if I didn't kill him, that he will kill me.

"I am still suffering from unstoppable headache I sustained from the head injury he gave me 3 weeks ago.

"The "bride price paid" will be Returned in due time,'' she wrote.

2. James Chiamaka Elizabeth

It took some hours for a Nigerian lady identified as James Chiamaka Elizabeth to realize her union with her would-be man would make her a secret second wife as he was already married with kids.

Taking to Facebook on Friday, November 19, 2021 she announced the cancellation of her wedding on the morning it was to hold.

She found out that her husband to be had kids already and was married.

"I have decided to call off the wedding slated for this morning because I discovered that the man I intended to marry is already married with children.

"I am pained and I wish to sincerely apologise for whatever inconvenience this may cause especially those who may be coming into town from far away."

3. Umezeala Egbe lady

Social media influencer Amanda Chisom gave an account of a lady in her inbox who called off her wedding after her husband-to-be had paid close to N1m for her bride price.

Amanda knocked the lady for making the guy who wasn't financially buoyant pay such an amount for her bride price only to cancel the wedding.

She called off her wedding after the payment of bride price.

No reason was actually given for the lady's cancellation of the wedding.

