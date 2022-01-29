Popular Nigerian relationship expert, Blessing Okoro has stirred yet another controversial talking point on social media

Blessing talked about the roles of side chicks in marriages and hinted that they are one of the reasons most men stay married

She likened them to spare tyres that are handy whenever the main one is faulty, Nigerians have reacted to her statement differently

Foremost relationship expert, Blessing CEO is back with yet another hit on social media as she discussed the importance of side chicks in marriages.

Blessing shared her video via a video she posted on her verified Instagram page and suggested that side chicks are one of the major reasons married men still stay in their marriages.

Blessing CEO talks about roles of side chicks. Credit: @officialblessingceo

She likened them to spare tyres who are always handy when the main tyres are faulty:

"Side chicks are one of the reasons a lot of men still stay married when your car breaks down you have a spare tyre to manage until you fix the main tyre imagine were no spare tyre."

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Blessing's statement on side chicks, most of them lampooned her.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Mmariammx:

"I don’t like to use the word “Hate” but I feel some type of way about this lady!! It makes me sick."

Jsp_official_:

"The only problem I have with her is the fact that she always has an opinion to everything even when it has nothing to do with relationships."

_Lily_among_thorns_:

"Tell us you are a side hen without telling us. Blessing rest!"

Miz_vanny_:

"Side chick don drop quote."

Adebukola.x.x:

"All these advice but you no get relationship."

Engr_joseph_alo:

"If she had a husband, she won't be saying all these things oo."

Blessing CEO says women don't want love from men

Legit.ng previously reported that Blessing CEO shared her thoughts on what women want from their relationships.

According to the self-acclaimed relationship expert, a lot of women want help, be it financial or emotional, and not love.

Blessing stated that this is the main reason women stay chasing men. Nigerians reacted differently to her statement.

