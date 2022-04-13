Whether for business meetings or for brief vacations, Nigeria has played host to several international superstars

The likes of Tion Wayne, Naomi Campbell, Future, Toni Braxton, among others have all made appearances in the country

Legit.ng compiled a list of foreign stars who have visited Nigeria in recent years and others who still plan to do so

The Detty-December period is definitely a peak season in Nigeria, especially in Lagos state which holds a reputation as the central hub for the entertainment industry.

Apart from the several concerts that go down in different parts of the city, a nice side attraction is always appearances from some foreign superstars.

Foreign superstars who have visited Nigeria. Photo: @wale/@chessinslums/@tionwayne

Source: Instagram

This is not to say that they storm the city in droves, but one can be sure to find a US rapper or UK music star in Nigeria during this period.

Interestingly, some of these superstars also make the effort to visit Nigeria outside of these festive periods, especially for those who have their roots back in the country.

Cardi B, Tion Wayne, among others feature in a list of international superstars who have visited Nigeria in recent times.

Check them out below:

1. Rapper Wale

The Nigerian-American rapper ranks high on this list as one who makes a conscious effort to stay in touch with the motherland.

Wale has frequently visited Nigeria and his last visit saw him attending a family's wedding in Ondo state.

Photos shared on the rapper's page captured him posing with fellow 'Yoruba-demons'.

2. Patrice Evra

Football star Patrice Evra was on an African tour of sorts and he made sure to make a stop in Lagos.

The sports celebrity took a trip down to Oshodi, where he joined beneficiaries of the Chess in Slums to have a go at the game.

Evra happily shared a video on his page documenting time spent with the kids. There's no denying that he had a great time.

3. Tion Wayne

The British rapper couldn't contain his excitement during his visit to Lagos, Nigeria.

Wayne shared pictures and videos on his social media pages while announcing that he also visited his grandfather's hood.

The rapper also made sure to have a go at some of the local delicacies the city had to offer.

4. US rapper D Smoke

The American superstar visited Nigeria in 2021 and from indications, it was strictly a business visit.

D Smoke and rapper Falz were spotted together during a video shoot in Lagos.

The funny video captured the rap star making an attempt to speak in pidgin as Falz recorded the moment on camera.

5. Hollywood actor OT Fagbenle

The award-winning film star was in Lagos around August 2021, but it was strictly a business visit where he came to share his knowledge.

Fagbenle had a session with some film studies students of Ebonylife Academy and he shared a video.

6. Rapper Cardi B

The rapper warmed her way into the hearts of Nigerians when she visited during the Detty December season in 2019.

Cardi was strictly in Lagos for a concert but she made it a point to also experience the culture and people of the city.

From enjoying the popular jollof meal to sharing videos of different parts of the city, her visit remains one that most Nigerians will not forget in a hurry.

International stars set to visit

7. Rick Ross

The US rapper is set to join the list of international superstars who have made it down to Lagos Nigeria.

In just a couple of days, Ross is expected to show up for a concert where he would be performing alongside Nigeria's own Davido. Fingers crossed!

8. Gabrielle Union

The Hollywood actress is on the watchlist of international stars who may possibly visit Nigeria.

During her backstage chat with Wizkid in London, Gabrielle excitedly told the Made in Lagos (MIL) singer that she wants full treatment whenever she visits Nigeria.

Hopefully, she includes Nigeria on her travel list soon!

