Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, has spoken in a new interview on what it is to be a rich kid

The celebrity DJ noted that there are good and bad sides to being a billionaire’s daughter as she joked about not being paid to perform at her grandma’s party

The video has trended on social media, leaving a lot of amused Nigerians sharing their funny reactions

Popular Nigerian billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, has once again caused a buzz on social media after she spoke on her life as a rich kid.

During an interview with BBC Pidgin, Cuppy whose real name is Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola spoke on how people say her father does everything for her.

According to Cuppy, people’s claims of her father doing everything for her is something she cannot even address because no matter what she does, people will say the same thing and she cannot change their minds.

DJ Cuppy speaks on the disadvantage of being a billionaire's daughter in funny interview.

Source: Instagram

The billionaire’s daughter then went on to explain that she is a disk jockey, an artiste, a philanthropist and even a student among other things.

Pros and cons of being a billionaire’s daughter

Also in the interview, DJ Cuppy spoke on what it is like being the daughter of Femi Otedola. According to her, the good side of being his daughter is that she learns something new every day because her father works so hard and it reminds her not to get comfortable and to work hard.

Cuppy then spoke on the bad side of being a billionaire’s daughter and noted that she performed at her grandmother’s 90th birthday party without getting paid.

See the funny interview below:

Internet users react

DJ Cuppy’s interview and how she considered not getting paid for her grandma’s party a disadvantage of being a rich kid has raised funny comments online.

Read some of the reactions from Nigerians below:

Jossynme:

“The last part cracked me up. No mind them jare Cuppy! Pele mai dear.”

Nsinaxtopher_:

“The last lines.”

Domesticarrangement:

“Nothing wrong with having a father who does everything for his child. Nobody get award for suffer head.”

Courage_judith:

“ It's the "Them no pay me for me".”

Bims_savoury_gourmet:

“I just love this babe! Family work na pro Bono, take heart babe. Pidgin sweet for your mouth. Well grounded human. No mind enemies jor, you be pure vibe.”

Equereofonime:

“The last part got me laughing hard, great listening to her.”

Christabelbello:

“ God don already reward you o. You go live long and healthy life like your grandma.”

Monica.udeh:

“ She say dem no pay her.”

Lauly_fabulous:

“ How u wan mk dem pay u... Grandma go vex sef if dem pay u.”

Interesting.

Photos, videos showing DJ Cuppy's likes as a billionaire's daughter

DJ Cuppy, is one celebrity who has managed to win the hearts of many fans with her personality.

The celebrity disk jockey is usually open about her lifestyle as a rich kid and is never afraid to showcase some of the things she loves on social media.

Legit.ng shared a glimpse into the world of this billionaire’s daughter showcasing some of the things she loves online including fashion, her family, her dogs, her Minnie Mouse collection and more.

