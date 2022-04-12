Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola’s daughter, Florence Ifeoluwa aka DJ Cuppy, is one celebrity who has managed to win the hearts of many fans with her personality.

The celebrity disk jockey is usually open about her lifestyle as a rich kid and is never afraid to showcase some of the things she loves on social media.

Despite Cuppy having a personable character, it hasn’t shielded her from some trolls who enjoy throwing jabs at rich kids online but she seems unbothered.

DJ Cuppy and some of her favourite things. Photos: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Today, Legit.ng will share a glimpse into the world of this billionaire’s daughter showcasing some of the things she loves online.

1. Making music:

Apart from being a billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy has been able to stamp herself into the consciousness of Nigerians as a musician. Despite all the criticisms this has gotten her, Cuppy is obviously not disturbed and makes sure to actively promote her work online.

2. Color Pink:

To know DJ Cuppy is to know that she is a great lover of the very feminine color, pink. Cuppy goes as far as making the posts on her socials pink-themed and just recently, she even shaved off her long hair and dyed it a hot pink. This billionaire daughter also made her penthouse in the UK color pink from top to bottom and it was also featured on MTV cribs.

3. Dog lover:

DJ Cuppy made Nigerians get acquainted with her Pomeranian dogs which she named Dudu and FunFun after their colors, black and white. The billionaire’s daughter even created a social media page for her pets and threw them a party when they clocked one. Just recently, the DJ shared her 90-year-old grandma’s baffled reaction after she called her dogs her great-grandkids.

4. Family:

It is very clear to see that DJ Cuppy is a great lover of family and she goes all out to show her affection to them. Just recently, the billionaire’s daughter flew to Nigeria all the way from the UK for the first time in two years to celebrate her grandma’s 90th birthday. Cuppy has also been known to show off her parents and siblings online as she showers them with loving messages.

5. Minnie Mouse lover:

Just recently, to the surprise of many, DJ Cuppy revealed to fans that she is a great Minnie Mouse lover and she even shared photos of her stash online. According to her, she has been a Minnie Mouse collector for over 10 years and she has over 100 dolls.

6. Fashion:

Cuppy doesn’t pay any mind to what people say about her sense of style and she is obviously a fashion lover. This billionaire’s daughter doesn’t hesitate to rock edgy pieces and experiment when it comes to fashion even if it doesn’t end up looking coordinated. At a time on social media, Cuppy started the Offending with Fendi trend where she rocked the designer pieces from head to toe and shared snaps online.

DJ Cuppy is one billionaire’s daughter whose life fans love to keep up with because she has mastered the art of keeping them glued to her activities on social media.

DJ Cuppy helps social media user with over N100k

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that DJ Cuppy showed generosity to a fan in need on social media.

The celebrity disk jockey gave out the total of N101,800 that she amassed after being sprayed at her grandma’s 90th birthday.

The lucky recipient of Cuppy’s money was a fan who lost his job for falling sick and missing work despite him having a pregnant wife.

Source: Legit.ng