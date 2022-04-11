Nigerian billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy has sparked reactions online after she rocked a Minnie Mouse outfit

DJ Cuppy, in the video, showed off over 100 dolls of Minnie Mouse and special editions she has collected for over ten years

The video has sparked reactions on social media, with some Nigerians stressing that Cuppy was not serious about finding a man yet

Nigerian billionaire daughter and Disc Jockey Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, recently took to social media to style in a Minnie Mouse Outfit to prove her love for the popular doll designed by Disney.

Cuppy, in the video, shared numerous collections of Minnie Mouse, which she said she said she has collected for over ten years.

Cuppy stirs reactions as she rocks a Mini Mouse print outfit. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

The billionaire daughter revealed she has over 100 dolls and special editions of Minnie Mouse.

Sharing the video via her social media timeline, Cuppy wrote:

“MOST people don’t know this, but been I’ve a Mini Mouse collector for OVER 10 years! I have over 100 dolls including special edition collectors pieces @DisneyAfrica.”

Nigerians react

The video has since sparked mixed reactions online as some Nigerians suggest Cuppy should focus on getting married.

gen2g:

"You never ready for husband ."

xanogo17:

"Cuppy is just different ❤️."

benbills007:

"When you’re rich you will have hubby by fire by force ."

dublewsign:

"Baby hope we’re getting married soon ❤️."

mothers_joy55:

" Florence biko I no wan laugh ."

don_tee65:

"Somebody still think she is still a little baby. ."

vibing_eva:

"Cuppy na d last born of d house because wetin be dis ."

cynthiagrscy:

"I reserve my comment ."

toothzboy:

"and I’m shooting my shot on you gonna buy you lot of mickey #cuppydat."

nikkilaoye

"@cuppymusic Goshhh i looove. I need to start a collection for my babies,they love mickey mouse pieces too. I am a streetfighter/Mortal Kombat/DC collector instead. Building my stash small small ."

