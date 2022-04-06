Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, is no doubt one person who loves attention especially when it comes from getting people talking about her appearance.

The movie star has mastered the art of keeping people interested in what she has to showcase on social media.

Iyabo Ojo is one person who goes all out when it comes to making very bold statements at events especially if it is a themed event. Sometimes, her dedication to her outfits leaves fans wondering if she is the organizer.

Despite this, Iyabo Ojo is still greatly loved and fans are always eager to see what next she has in her closet that will blow them away. After Pretty Mike, this Nollywood actress is a great lover of theatrics and it is quite evident when she attends events.

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at some of the times Iyabo Ojo appeared at events in dramatic, stylish and buzz worthy attires. See some of them below:

1. Femi Adebayo’s movie premiere:

Over the weekend, Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo held a movie premiere and the event was tagged Epic and Dangerous. The Nigerian social media space was filled with photos and videos of Nigerian stars who rocked gorgeous and even super dramatic outfits in some cases. One star who stole the show was Iyabo Ojo. The actress channeled her inner Northern warrior princess with her Queen Amina of Zaria-themed garb. Many of her fans were impressed with how she bodied the outfit right from her unforgettable entrance at the venue of the premiere.

2. Rich Housewives of Lagos event:

Iyabo Ojo did not disappoint with her outfit as she attended the Real Housewives of Lagos show launch. The movie star who is also a cast member on the show stunned in a lovely jean dress with butterfly detailing at the bust area. The actress also completed the look with her colorful headgear. She no doubt nailed the Eko Glam theme on the head.

3. Priscy at 21:

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, recently clocked 21 and she told anyone who cared to listen that she was the assistant celebrant. The actress also dressed the part with her floor length dress with a high slit and huge bow on the waist area.

4. Nancy Isime at 30:

Iyabo Ojo was one of the guests who graced media personality Nancy Isime’s 30th birthday. The event was tagged Winter Wonderland and the actress looked like an ice queen in her shimmery dress. Her outfit was made by celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani.

5. Iconic African award show:

Sometime in December 2021, Iyabo Ojo was invited for the Iconic African award show and she made sure it was a day to remember for fashion enthusiasts on social media. The film star rocked not one but five outfits at the occasion, all custom made for her. All her outfits however had the common theme of ankara fabrics. Each of them were sewn into unique styles. See one of the outfits below:

