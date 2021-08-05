Popular Nigerian disk jockey and billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, recently shared the news of her penthouse getting featured on MTV Cribs

The celebrity shared the good news on her social media platforms but an internet troll was more concerned about her added weight

DJ Cuppy replied the troll by saying that she was more focused on her summer money instead of her summer body

Much loved Nigerian celebrity, DJ Cuppy, recently put a troll in his place after she was called out for adding weight on social media.

It all started when the celebrity disk jockey shared the good news of her pink penthouse featuring on MTV Cribs on her social media pages.

Taking to a verified Instagram page, Cuppy posted a snippet of the moment the MTV crew came to her house and how she started to show them around her pink abode.

DJ Cuppy's pink penthouse gets featured on MTV Cribs. Photos: @cuppymusic.

Source: Instagram

The celebrity DJ who seemed awestruck explained that she had been a fan of the show as a kid and was excited that her house got to be displayed on the program.

She wrote:

“I watched this show as a little girl, and can’t believe my own time has come! My #PinkPenthouse is on MTV CRIBS!”

See the video below:

In a subsequent post, Cuppy treated fans to series of lovely photos of her pink penthouse as she and her friends gathered to watch the MTV Cribs show.

See below:

Troll attacks Cuppy over her added weight

However, DJ Cuppy’s excitement was almost dampened when a troll reacted to her post by commenting on her added weight.

The internet user told Cuppy that she was adding weight and needed to cut down a little.

However, the young lady wasted no time in replying. According to her, she is well aware of her added weight but her priority is her health and not her weight.

The billionaire’s daughter then reiterated that she is focused on her summer money over her summer body.

See screenshots below:

DJ Cuppy replies troll who commented on her added weight. Photos: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Nigerians react to her clap back

A number of internet users had interesting things to say about Cuppy's reply to the internet troll. Read some of their comments below:

Knoxaffordables:

"This girl is really cultured o...tell that to other celebrity that are not even millionaires....watch them drag and curse out ur parents.... I love Cuppy."

House_of_onyielle:

"Summer money over summer body."

Lulusmooth:

"The actual way rich people that don’t care about people opinion think, because she is busy making her money and living happy. As far she is taking care of her health. Baby girl drink water and enjoy yourself."

Franfitteacher:

"Someone who is fit doesn’t mean that the person is healthy and vice versa. Allow people breathe. It’s the health that matters on the long run!"

Interesting.

DJ Cuppy dedicates room to her over 40 pink wigs in UK penthouse

DJ Cuppy, the daughter of one of Nigeria's billionaires Femi Otedola, recently became a homeowner in the UK and she has been open on what inspired her pink-themed décor.

In a recent interview with Glamour UK, the celebrity disk jockey took them on a tour of her all-pink home and explained that she was intentional about the décor.

Apart from her love for pink, the Nigerian star is also known for her array of beautiful wigs, most of which come in different shades of colour pink and styles.

The celebrity DJ might not strike one immediately as a girly girl but she revealed that she has about 40 wigs and a room dedicated to just them.

Source: Legit.ng