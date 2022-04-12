Popular Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa, shared her two cents on the issue of domestic violence in relationships and marriages

The actress shared an acting video of how she was being molested by actor Mike Ezuruonye and passed a strong message to the female gender

Amusa also made it known that she has been in several bad relationships and wondered why she is attracted to such men hoping they would change someday

Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa, shared a video to explain how she feels about the issue of domestic violence.

In the video, she acted with Mike Ezuruonye who heavily molested her. She passed strong messages in between the video.

She referred to domestic violence as one of the most chronically underreported crimes and declared that no woman deserves to get beaten.

Dayo Amusa shared her take on domestic violence. Credit: @dayoamusa

Source: Instagram

In the caption of the video, Amusa penned a long epistle to share her experiences in relationships and how one cannot fix a broken egg.

"I used to be a fixer. I stayed in bad relationships, attracting the same type of men - men who needed to be fixed.

"I know so many women in the same position. We attract cheating men, commitment-phobic men, emotionally unavailable men, emotionally damaged men, alcoholics, drug abusers, narcissists and sociopaths."

The actress hinted that she gets attracted to the same kind of men who have some of these questionable traits.

She blamed herself for picking someone else's broken pieces and advised women to leave toxic relationships and marriages.

Watch the video and read her full epistle below:

Nigerians react to Dayo Amusa's post

A number of Amusa's fans have trooped to her page to comment on the post she shared on domestic violence.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Titiadeshina_elites4ever:

"Thanks for this God bless u for all u do.some of us need to see things like this to reset our brain and let us know we did d right thing leaving.even if d society thinks otherwise."

Dammyarewa1:

"Unforgivable movie, It tells alot about what women are going through."

Sweetmum_j:

"I remember this movie..so touching ehn. Say no to domestic violence."

Colleagues say domestic violence Osinachi Nwachukwu suffered from hubby killed her

Legit.ng previously reported that some colleagues of late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu spoke up about the cause of her death.

The colleagues declared that the incessant domestic violence the singer suffered from her man was what killed her.

They dragged the man for killing his wife as they shared different opinions about what killed her. Nigerians reacted differently to the domestic violence reports.

