Popular Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing and her former lover Opeyemi Falegan are still trending on and off social media

In the latest update, Nigerians dug up a throwback video of Nkechi talking about being married and how happy she was

The video has since sparked another round of reactions with Nigerians dragging the popular actress as her former lover said they were never married

Popular Yoruba actress Nkechi Blessing is trending on social media over the collapse of her relationship with Opeyemi Falegan as the two continue to attack each other.

In a latest update, a video has gone viral on social media that showed Nkechi saying she was married, contrary to what Falegan disclosed after their fallout as he said they were never married.

Nkechi Blessing said no one would hear anything about her personal life on social media. Credit: @nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

Also, in another throwback post she shared, which was dug out, the actress said it was wrong for people in a relationship to see social media as a court as she stressed that she would never do such and no one would hear anything from her.

Well, the actress has been unable to keep her promise as she and her former lover continue to throw shades at each other on social media, thus making their private life a public issue.

See the post below:

Nigerians drag Nkechi Blessing for failing to keep her promise

The video has sparked reactions from Nigerians. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions see them below:

irenesawyerr:

"When you talk too much, this is what happens ."

elladera007:

"The Internet never forgets."

i_amfauzee:

"She said this thing during Tu-baba and Ani fight that time it very wrong of her to claim marriage when single o bad."

folaadebayo_:

"You’re the one who wants to be seen… you put yourself and your relationship out there for people’s review, now you’re crying that they turn themselves to judges.. think about it."

Nkechi Blessing breaks down in emotional video

The controversial Nigerian actress continued to cause a buzz online over her failed relationship with Falegan.

On the night of April 6, 2022, the Nigeria social media space was filled with several videos of Nkechi and her ex-boyfriend blasting each other.

In one of the videos, the actress was seen bragging about never crying over a man, much less her ex-boo, Falegan, whom she described as not being good in bed..

