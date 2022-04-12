A Twitter user with the username, Iya Oni Jersey, has raised concerns about the transformation of Nollywood actress Nike Peller

Iya Oni Jersey took to her Twitter page to share two contrasting photos of the actress and wondered what happened to her

In reaction to the viral photo, Nike has revealed that the photo was taken when she wasn't in a great frame of mind to care about her looks

Nigerians became worried when a photo of veteran actress Nike Peller who used to be one of the industry's finest went viral.

As opposed to how beautiful the actress used to look, the photo got many wondering if all was well with her.

Nike Peller says she's as beautiful as ever Photo credit: @goldmynetv

The photo was taken when I was mourning

According to reports, Nike Peller reacted to the viral photo and revealed that she is still as beautiful as ever.

The actress also disclosed that the photo was taken when she was mourning the late Dejo Tunfulu who passed away recently.

"I am still as beautiful as ever. Someone took my picture when I was mourning my late brother and colleague, Dejo and sent it to bloggers. This is me in a recent picture."

Nigerians react to Nike's statement

dinah_diva:

"The explanation Sef no jive!!! Nah still you dem snap nah !!!! End of kinikan organic nah him be that"

ayob_ee:

"You need help madam forget that someone your picture when you were mourning so far that picture is not edited madam your skin needs immediate attention ma."

sylvia_damasus_amadasun:

"Accept the way you are...be confident in your skin..yes, you spoilt it with cream, but it's your choice."

zeeybyzaynab:

"There are days when we don’t look out best,taking a bad picture of someone and posting it is all shades of wrong thou."

