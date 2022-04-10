A Twitter user with the username, Iya Oni Jersey has raised her concerns about the transformation in the face of Nollywood actress Nike Peller

Iya Oni Jersey took to her Twitter page to share two contrasting photos of the actress and wondered what happened to her

She also cared to know if Nike Peller is alright and Nigerians have reacted differently to her tweet with many claiming it was the effect of creams

A Twitter fan of popular Nollywood actress, Nike Peller has expressed her concerns about the transformations in the looks of the beautiful movie star.

The fan with the username, Iya Oni Jersey on Twitter shared a flawless picture that looked like when Nike was younger and beautiful and compared it with another not so good one.

Fan expresses worry about Nike Peller's face. Credit: @The_Ronkee

Source: Instagram

Iya Oni Jersey wondered what could be wrong with the actress' looks and Nigerians have engaged her tweets with different reactions.

Check the caption of her tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"I hope Nike Peller is ok sha because how did she go from this to that?"

Check out her tweet below:

Nigerians react to tweet about Nike Peller's looks

Social media users have reacted differently to Iya Oni Jersey's tweet about Nike Peller's face, most of them blamed it on the effect of wrong creams.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Oluwatobi_official:

"She's over 50 years .. old age will come knocking."

Abilove262:

"Pls stay natural and stop all this organic something it will tell at your old age, plus this eyes lashes she no need am."

Peterborough63:

"Bleaching not considering the long term effect."

Auntyfeyi:

"Bleaching cream most likely."

OduduPaul:

"Many ladies go from this to that due to different kinds or creams and Makeups… many ladies we see daily in makeups would look so different when they take that makeup off."

Fairygodsister_:

"There is absolutely nothing wrong with exfoliating, please take care of your skin. This is the aftermath of bleaching… there’s a difference."

Eniola Badmus wows fans with before and after photos

Legit.ng previously reported that Eniola Badmus' weight loss journey served as an inspiration to fans on social media.

The movie star went online to share her before and after photos that she took with top singer, Davido.

Numerous online fans gushed over her transformation as they noted how well her new stature fitted her.

Source: Legit.ng