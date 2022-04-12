Nollywood filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba, is set to walk down the aisle with her lover, Oscar Heman-Ackah soon

The crew members who worked with the director on her King of Boys movie decided to throw her a surprise bridal shower

Adetiba could not hide her emotions as she broke down in tears while watching a video where her crew members celebrated her

Popular Nollywood movie director, Kemi Adetiba, pleasantly surprised Nigerians when she announced her engagement.

The well-loved filmmaker who directed the groundbreaking movie, King of Boys, was recently celebrated by her crew members.

Kemi Adetiba's crew throw her a bridal shower Photo credit: @kemiadetiba

Source: Instagram

Icing on a magical cake

Adetiba, on her Instagram page, shared a video of her people congratulating and praying for her before she was lured to her surprise bridal shower.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She could not hold back her tears beside her fiance as she watched different people send her their love and best wishes on the screen.

On her Instagram story channel, the Nollywood director shared moments from the shower, from the time she walked into her surprise event, to the beautiful cake that was made for the occasion.

She captioned her post:

"The most incredible thing happened over the weekend. The Amazing, and incredibly talented KOB 2 CREW hosted a suprise Bridal Shower party for me. In cohorts with @colette_otusheso (AGAIN ) and with the knowledge of @maxxyb @oscarhemanackah and @remiadetiba, these guys spun a weave of glorious deception, and lured over to a serviced apartment in Lekki, where they had good food, drink and merry in surplus. To say I was (and still am touched) is an understatement. Especially when j found out they'd been planning their surprise for a month with @amapsalmist @lafemmeindiana and @_joyny as the chief strategists. These guys already gave me the gift of KOB 2 and a KOB 2 FAMILY... And this incredibly special (yet unexpected) gesture was icing on a MAGICAL cake. Thank you so much KOB TEAM/FAMILY/ARMY. I love you guys individually and collectively. I wish I could share the full video here ❤️#UndeniablyYours2022"

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Kemi Adetiba's post

lamiphillipsworld:

"Errbody jus making this gangsta cry anyhow.. #wutanggangstahugs @kemiadetiba."

ekellybeatz:

"Congratulations @kemiadetiba this is just so beautiful."

iamenado:

"Awwwww. This is so heartwarming ❤️❤️❤️"

richardakuson:

"Many, many congratulations, big sis!!! Wishing you a lifetime of boundless beautiful memories, love, joy, togetherness, and happiness."

kunbiesq:

"Kemi why am I crying here? I don’t even know these people but I know you and I know you deserve all the love and happiness in this world ugh @nosagram come get me, atink I’m glitching."

Fans react to Rita Dominic’s slightly bulgy tummy at bridal shower

Nollywood actress Rita Dominic enjoyed an outpour of love from friends, family members, industry colleagues and fans on social media.

The actress had an intimate bridal shower event that was attended by many popular faces.

Some curious netizens who perused the visuals from Dominic’s bridal shower couldn’t help but notice that her tummy appeared slightly bulgy than usual.

Source: Legit.ng